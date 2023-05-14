IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

06:16

One day after vetoing a 12-week abortion ban that North Carolina Republicans pushed through the legislature in less than three days, Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with Ali Velshi about the effort to save abortion rights in his state. Republicans have a supermajority in the North Carolina state legislature – but just barely. “All we need is one Republican to step up,” Gov. Cooper says, referring to the fact that he only needs one Republican member to vote against overriding his veto in order to protect North Carolinians’ reproductive rights and stop the “monstrous” abortion ban from taking effect. “Your zip code shouldn't determine your constitutional rights but that's where we are with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”May 14, 2023

