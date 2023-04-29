IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on “Fates and Furies”

    07:22

  • Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: “This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire”

    06:30
  • Now Playing

    GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19

  • Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20

  • Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'

    06:05

  • Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00

  • Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

Ali Velshi

GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

05:50

All five women in the South Carolina state senate participated in a dramatic multi-day filibuster to defeat a near-total abortion ban. In a series of powerful rebukes, the bipartisan group of state lawmakers criticized their male colleagues for their oppressive stance against reproductive rights. South Carolina’s case underscores the growing divide within the GOP on the issue of abortion. Republican state Sen. Sandy Senn, who was among the five women to filibuster the bill, tells Ali Velshi that despite her personal views on abortion, she is not going to tell another woman “what she can and cannot do with her life and her body.”April 29, 2023

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on “Fates and Furies”

    07:22

  • Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: “This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire”

    06:30
  • Now Playing

    GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All