GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

All five women in the South Carolina state senate participated in a dramatic multi-day filibuster to defeat a near-total abortion ban. In a series of powerful rebukes, the bipartisan group of state lawmakers criticized their male colleagues for their oppressive stance against reproductive rights. South Carolina’s case underscores the growing divide within the GOP on the issue of abortion. Republican state Sen. Sandy Senn, who was among the five women to filibuster the bill, tells Ali Velshi that despite her personal views on abortion, she is not going to tell another woman “what she can and cannot do with her life and her body.”April 29, 2023