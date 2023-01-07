IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

    06:19

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

    06:38

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

    06:16

  • Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt around it

    05:17

  • Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

    02:38

  • 8yrs ago, Ukraine only had a “military on paper.” Now it’s beating back a Superpower.

    06:10

  • “Corridors of Power” doc: How do US leaders decide whether to get involved abroad?

    08:02

  • Velshi: Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to American history

    05:27

  • Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”

    08:27

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

    06:50

  • Ukraine MP on Zelenskyy speech: We hope Putin hated it

    05:41

  • Antisemitic rhetoric is a precursor to antisemitic violence.

    09:59

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

    06:50

  • John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

    07:16

  • The world could look “very different” thanks to this major fusion breakthrough

    08:09

  • John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv

    10:14

  • A rarely discussed inflation driver: corporate profits

    06:15

  • Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

    07:16

Ali Velshi

GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

07:36

Kevin McCarthy’s prolonged battle to become the new Speaker of the House exposed divisions and ideological differences within the Republican party. “Frustrations did run high this week,” says Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), “but at the end of the day I think this was healthy because we’re gonna need to have these discussions for a lot more.” That’s not an exaggeration. Next week, members will debate the rules package, without which the House won’t be able to function. Then looking ahead, there’s the debt ceiling and budget votes and many more. “We have a lot of things that are coming up that we need 218 votes for,” he tells Ali Velshi. “I think this showed us that we need to start communicating as a conference a lot sooner than we did to make sure everybody’s on the same page.”Jan. 7, 2023

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

    06:19

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

    06:38

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

    06:16

  • Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt around it

    05:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All