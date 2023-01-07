GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

Kevin McCarthy’s prolonged battle to become the new Speaker of the House exposed divisions and ideological differences within the Republican party. “Frustrations did run high this week,” says Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), “but at the end of the day I think this was healthy because we’re gonna need to have these discussions for a lot more.” That’s not an exaggeration. Next week, members will debate the rules package, without which the House won’t be able to function. Then looking ahead, there’s the debt ceiling and budget votes and many more. “We have a lot of things that are coming up that we need 218 votes for,” he tells Ali Velshi. “I think this showed us that we need to start communicating as a conference a lot sooner than we did to make sure everybody’s on the same page.”Jan. 7, 2023