    GOP Rep. Bacon: If we're only sticking to our own side, we're not growing

Ali Velshi

GOP Rep. Bacon: If we’re only sticking to our own side, we’re not growing

07:59

If we don’t bridge the gap between parties and try to understand each other with meaningful conversations, the future of our democracy could be in peril. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and political strategist Frank Luntz join Ali Velshi to discuss the importance of engaging in debate and discussions with people you might not agree with for the sake of restoring productivity in our politics. The key behind it all: respect and curiosity.Aug. 21, 2022

