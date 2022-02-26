IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

GOP Congressman on more U.S. support for Ukraine: "The Russians won't like it, and that's just too bad." 

05:05

GOP Congressman and retired Air Force Brigadier General Don Bacon warns Putin is not likely to stop with Ukraine, if given the opportunity. "We've got to stand up to the thug," says Bacon. The U.S. needs to show that America will stand up for its NATO allies in the Baltics, stressing we have to have forces there now, or Ukraine could be "an appetizer."Feb. 26, 2022

