Ali Velshi

GOP Candidate Will Hurd: “Donald Trump is a loser”

08:26

Of all the Republican candidates for president, former Congressman Will Hurd of Texas is one of the few who has been willing to speak out explicitly and unapologetically against Donald Trump. “If we're going to be the party of law and order, then we need to stand up for law and order,” says Hurd. “We have candidates that are saying crazy things and trying to mimic behavior that lost. Donald Trump is a loser.”Aug. 27, 2023

