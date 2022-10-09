GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Political ads have become a commonplace fixture on our screens, and they’re often generic and formulaic introductions of a candidate. But last week, a new ad from a Democratic newcomer in Louisiana, caught people’s attention with its frank intimacy. In the ad, Katie Darling directly addresses Louisiana’s draconian abortion ban and the state’s lack of support for poor pregnant people, all while showing footage of herself going through labor earlier this summer. “I really wanted to share my story of what it’s like to be a pregnant person in Louisiana during the summer of 2022,” she told Ali Velshi. She’s got a tough race ahead of her. She’s running against Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Minority Whip who’s been in office for 14 years. Darling is undeterred. “We need more diverse representation in office,” she says. “When there are women in office…we can directly speak to the current impact of [abortion bans] and we can draft legislation that helps provide resources for producing healthy families.”Oct. 9, 2022

