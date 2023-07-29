IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Georgia’s RICO law could target the entire Trump campaign

06:30

Many believe that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has an indictment coming for Trump based on Georgia’s anti-racketeering statute– modeled after the federal version, known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). The law can target criminal enterprises “as fleeting as a day or two,” and the target can be a “loose affiliation” of people working together, says Lynsey Barron, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Georgia. “I can see this indictment making the case that the criminal enterprise is the [Trump] campaign.”July 29, 2023

