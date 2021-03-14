George Floyd’s cousin on the Chauvin trial: 'We definitely hope to see actual change come from this'06:38
Tera Brown, George Floyd's first cousin and director of the George Floyd Foundation, has been seated in the courtroom during jury selection. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin and what she hopes will come out of the legal proceedings. She says, “At this point, we know that we can never get George back. So at the very least, hopefully we can save some other lives.”