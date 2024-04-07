IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.
April 7, 202403:20

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

  • ‘I can’t even believe we’re talking about this’: obscure 1873 law is putting abortion in jeopardy

    02:33

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • ‘This movement can’t be expelled’: TN State Rep. on GOP’s ‘cowardice’

    05:16

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

  • ‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement

    07:42

  • We’re already in a crisis with respect to Black health: Why DEI in medicine is absolutely necessary

    16:25

  • GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • UT Austin students combat food insecurity among their peers

    06:47

  • Buttigieg: 'Bureaucracy can never be a barrier to getting this work done' in Baltimore

    11:13

  • ‘We’ve never had anything like this’: The effect of Trump’s violent rhetoric on his base

    07:50

  • 'Hunger: A Memoir of My Body' is proof that there is power in vulnerability

    12:05

  • 'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'

    07:42

Ali Velshi

Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

03:20

When a person is deprived of food for a prolonged period - meaning they're not taking in enough calories to keep up with the body's energy needs - starvation begins to set in. And within a few days with no food - the human body essentially starts feeding on itself. The body begins to consume the things inside of it to keep us alive: like carbohydrates, fats, the protein parts of tissues. And while the body is working overtime to provide those basic energy needs, other vital organs are being ignored - meaning a starving person becomes more susceptible to other deadly diseases. Eventually, the body has nothing left to scavenge except for muscle and bones. Death by starvation is slow and cruel. Right now, the entire population of Gaza - that's 2.2 million people - do not have enough available calories. Half the population - 1.1 million people - are on the brink of acute starvation. And famine is projected to take hold in North Gaza anytime between now and May. This is all according to a UN-backed report by the IPC - or the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.April 7, 2024

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

  • Thousands will gather to watch eclipse at Indiana University

    02:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All