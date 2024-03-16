Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future

The Gaza Strip is known for its highly educated population, boasting change-makers like siblings and entrepreneurs Majd and Kamal Almashharawi. Together, they pioneered a groundbreaking solar company called SunBox, providing Gazans with the means to power small appliances during daily blackouts. Since the war erupted on October 7th, however, the Almashharawis have lost everything: their business, their livelihoods, and a number of family members. Miraculously, some of the family recently made it to the United States, where they aspire to rebuild and one day contribute to the eventual reconstruction of Gaza.March 16, 2024