IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy.

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

    05:33

  • Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc

    07:09

  • NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms

    05:07

  • Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

    08:19

  • Velshi Banned Book Club: The Concerted Effort to Ban Books

    08:36

  • Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

    06:58

  • Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”

    04:37

  • For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

    04:04

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • Velshi: Candidates who trade on the Big Lie are liars, not deniers

    02:06

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

    07:20

  • Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

    05:57

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

    00:52

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

    07:43

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

  • Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

    08:35

Ali Velshi

Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy.

08:13

With the midterms fast-approaching, anxiety over the future of our democracy is palpable. The warning flags that started to go up before Trump was even in office have burned up. Co-hosts of the podcast “Gaslit Nation” Sarah Kendzior and Andrea Chalupa discuss the state of our democracy and how we can remain resilient to the persistent lies and gaslighting tactics that the GOP has embraced.Nov. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy.

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

    05:33

  • Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc

    07:09

  • NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms

    05:07

  • Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

    08:19

  • Velshi Banned Book Club: The Concerted Effort to Ban Books

    08:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All