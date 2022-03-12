Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”
Garry Kasparov is calling on NATO to do more to help defend Ukraine, arguing that while “technically there is no NATO obligation to defend Ukraine, it’s not just about legal obligations. It’s about moral obligations.” This is “war crimes on an industrial scale,” says Kasparov, a former Putin opponent. “It’s hard to watch without crying.” March 12, 2022
