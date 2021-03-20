GA State Sen. Au on anti-Asian sentiment: “decades of discrimination has been hiding in plain sight”

State Senator Michelle Au represents Georgia's 48th District. She was among the leaders in Georgia's Asian-American and Pacific Island community that met with President Biden and Vice President Harris this week, and had been ringing the alarm bells on anti-Asian hate on the floor of the state house just the day before the attack. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the shooting that left six Asian women dead and the impact of harmful Asian stereotypes. She says, “This is everyone's problem and there's several ways we need to move forward with it."