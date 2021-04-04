GA State Rep. Erica Thomas on Rep. Cannon arrest: “These are intimidation tactics...I was outraged.”

Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas was with Rep. Park Cannon at the time of her arrest, going cviral for a moving and impromptu speech at the scene. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss why she believes the arrest was uncalled for and how the voting restrictions will hurt Georgians. “Putting a police officer by every ballot drop box? Who's going to want to walk up to that drop box? These are intimidation tactics so that Georgians did not come out in astounding numbers, like they did in January and in 2020.”