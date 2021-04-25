GA Police officer on his takeaways after Chauvin’s trial: We have to reimagine what policing means

GA Police officer on his takeaways after Chauvin’s trial: We have to reimagine what policing means05:33
Patrick Skinner is a police officer in Savannah, Georgia. He joins Ali Velshi to discuss how the verdict in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin is a message for him and his colleagues in law enforcement. “I think we need to understand what the point of the job is.” He says cops need to stop assuming the worst of their neighbors and to slow down. “There are more options than do nothing or do it wrong.”