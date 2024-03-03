IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Formerly homeless man is a voice for his community in Boston
Ali Velshi

Formerly homeless man is a voice for his community in Boston

One of the reasons big, pervasive issues like homelessness and hunger are so perpetual is that most of the systems and infrastructure that could actually solve them are run by people who can’t relate. For many people who fall on hard times and find themselves facing homelessness, it happens quickly and without warning — and most people don’t know where to get help, or even what kind of help to seek out. Boston resident Warren Magee is hoping to fix that. Magee, who is disabled and has experienced homelessness, is now working with the organization that helped him find stable housing years ago. He’s working with that organization to help build systems that will be truly transformative for people who have faced similar life circumstances. “When I became homeless, it was like a culture shock to me,” says Magee. “What I bring to the table is firsthand knowledge of what it’s like to sleep in a train station at 3 o’clock in the morning.”March 3, 2024

