Former U.N. High Commissioner: “I have very little doubt” people will be prosecuted for war crimes

Former UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein helped to develop the treaty that established the International Criminal Court and he says that there’s “almost a certainty that war crimes have been committed” against the Ukrainian people. While he cautions that there’s a “very high threshold” to prove genocide, he leaves little room for doubt that some type of justice will be served. “There will be people caught and there will be people prosecuted for war crimes,” he says. “Genocide is a leadership crime.”April 10, 2022