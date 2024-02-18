Former Trump Org Exec: “He believes he’s gonna get away with it”

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $355 million plus interest in the New York civil fraud case, but Barbara Res, former Trump Org Executive Vice President, tells Ali Velshi she thinks that, “in his heart, [Trump] believes, one: he’s gonna get away with it and, two: he thinks he can make money off it somehow.” When asked whether she thinks the real Donald Trump has been exposed by this verdict and the penalty, Res argues that none of it matters to his supporters. “And there are two kinds of [Trump] supporters,” she says, “the kind that march in lockstep – the MAGA guys; and the wealthy people who don’t care what happens to the Constitution as long as their taxes are low and there are no regulations.”Feb. 18, 2024