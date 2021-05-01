Former Republican AZ Attorney General on GOP audit: “the whole thing is a sham”

Grant Woods, a former Republican Attorney General of Arizona and close friend of the late John McCain, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the Arizona GOP’s privatized, anti-democratic re-audit of the 2020 election, and the dangerous precedent for future elections. “I don't like to speculate on John McCain and how he would react to things, but we know some things. He fought his entire life free and fair elections around the world. To think this would be happening in his own backyard, he would be outraged by it.” The Arizona GOP has always had a fringe element, says Woods, but “now they’re in charge.” One of the vote counters was an insurrectionist who took place in the January 6th riot. “He had a pen in hand.”