Former NRA lobbyist says there is room for compromise on gun legislation

“Gun owners and non-gun owners alike agree that people like the shooter in Buffalo or Uvalde shouldn’t get guns – period,” says Richard Feldman, former NRA lobbyist and president of the Independent Firearm Owners Association. He believes that Democrats and Republicans can come to an agreement on gun legislation without banning guns outright. “We often take opportunities like this and throw our hands up and go, ‘well let’s just ban those guns’ without thinking about the 20 million Americans who own them and didn’t misuse them and never will,” Feldman tells Ali Velshi. “That’s where the pushback’s gonna come from.”June 5, 2022

