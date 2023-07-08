Former Israeli soldier says Israel is making everyone less safe

Israeli forces recently concluded a two-day raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, carrying out airstrikes and sending in roughly 1,000 troops, marking the most substantial incursion into the West Bank in two decades. Israel's government says it was conducting a counter-terrorism operation, but observers say that it’s deliberately intensifying an already exceedingly violent year. Former Israeli soldier Avner Gvaryahu tells Ali Velshi that the operation in Jenin is based on a “distorted concept of security” and a zero sum game. “[It’s] based on the assumption that in order for the Israeli citizens living in the occupied West Bank illegally under international law to feel secure, basically Palestinians have to feel insecure.” July 8, 2023