IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

    11:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

    12:38

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

    07:17

  • B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

    09:49

  • Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05

  • After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

    06:56

  • Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

  • 'They are going to arrest people who get abortions': The true intentions of ending Roe

    11:01

  • Andrew Kirtzman: The key to understanding the ‘catastrophic fall’ of Rudy Giuliani

    04:51

  • 'The plans have been hatched': How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

    17:25

  • The $101 million prize to change the way we age

    10:28

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

    10:10

  • J Street: Settler violence in West Bank not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

  • At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed

    02:48

  • ‘It’s not happening in the way it needs to’: Sen. Van Hollen on ‘conditions’ for military aid to Israel

    09:30

Ali Velshi

Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

11:23

The recent killing of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli military has sparked a wider discussion on Israel's conduct in the Gaza Strip, where over 20,400 Palestinians have lost their lives. While we have heard from aid workers, civilians on both sides, and politicians, the voices of those intimately familiar with combat in the occupied territories have been largely absent. Breaking the Silence is an Israeli whistleblower group that gathers testimonies from former soldiers, shedding light on how the military occupation plays out on the ground. "Indiscriminate bombing is not a way forward, definitely not a way to shift public opinion within the Strip. But also not a way to move forward to a day after, where we don’t conduct our relationship with Palestinians in the West Bank or Gaza through the scope of our gun," says Avner Gvaryahu, executive director of Breaking the Silence and a former Israeli sniper.Dec. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

    11:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

    12:38

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

    07:17

  • B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

    09:49

  • Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All