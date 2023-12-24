Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

The recent killing of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli military has sparked a wider discussion on Israel's conduct in the Gaza Strip, where over 20,400 Palestinians have lost their lives. While we have heard from aid workers, civilians on both sides, and politicians, the voices of those intimately familiar with combat in the occupied territories have been largely absent. Breaking the Silence is an Israeli whistleblower group that gathers testimonies from former soldiers, shedding light on how the military occupation plays out on the ground. "Indiscriminate bombing is not a way forward, definitely not a way to shift public opinion within the Strip. But also not a way to move forward to a day after, where we don’t conduct our relationship with Palestinians in the West Bank or Gaza through the scope of our gun," says Avner Gvaryahu, executive director of Breaking the Silence and a former Israeli sniper.Dec. 24, 2023