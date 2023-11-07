IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Palestinian Ambassador to UN: “Civilian lives are sacred… it needs to stop now”

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “This will go on forever until we eliminate Hamas”

    ‘A lot can change’: What the poll numbers signal one year out from 2024 election

  • Judge Luttig: Trump disqualification ‘does not require a criminal conviction’

  • World Food Program calls for expanded humanitarian access to Gaza

  • Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

  • How Israel-Palestine policy is dividing Democrats

  • ‘How stupid do they have to be?’: Michael Cohen blasts Don Jr. and Eric's NY civil trial testimony

  • Challenges of Life in Gaza before this War

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Michael Connelly, David Baldacci, and PEN America take the fight to FL

  • Likelihood of Pence testifying against Trump is ‘high to almost a certainty’ after dropping 2024 bid

  • 'A surrogate for Trump’: Rep. Dean sounds alarm on new speaker

  • Fmr. Director of U.S. Hostage Rescue: How teams work to bring hostages home

  •  Deputy Palestinian Amb. to the UN: Now is the time to be courageous

  • Rep. Meeks on House GOP’s ‘civil war’: We’ve never had this kind of madness

  • IDF says one of its tanks accidentally fired on Egyptian position

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: It’s time for Israel to start to thinking about the day after

  • Israel and Hezbollah exchange warnings as Gaza ground invasion looms

  • ‘A self-cannibalizing party’: House GOP uses ‘alarming’ threats of violence during Speaker chaos

  • Fmr PLO Peace Negotiator: Elections are part of resistance

Ali Velshi

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “This will go on forever until we eliminate Hamas”

Former Israeli Prime Minister and far-right wing politician Naftali Bennett is deeply opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state. Bennett believes there’s no possibility for a diplomatic process with Palestinians, because “they chose, instead of building their own state, to apply terror,” he says. Bennett says that winning the war will mean “all the Hamas terrorists either killed or expelled from Gaza to other places, and all our 235 hostages released.”Nov. 7, 2023

