Former Impeachment Manager Rep. Val Demings: Trump is a “habitual offender”

Former Impeachment Manager Rep. Val Demings joins Ali Velshi to discuss the Capitol attack and the upcoming Senate impeachment trial for Trump. Demings points out, “during the first impeachment trial we tried to make it as clear as possible that if we do not hold this president accountable, he will do it again. He is habitual offender.” She added that any lawyer on his defense team would have to be “a magician to try to stand on the Senate floor and defend this President's wrongdoing when the images are so clear and convincing.”