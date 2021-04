Cynthia Alksne is a former federal prosecutor in DoJ’s Civil Rights unit. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the trial of Derek Chauvin and the emotion that has made the case against him. She says, “If you ever wondered what it’s like to see a sadistic person kill somebody, look no further” than the Chauvin trial. “There’s not going to be an acquittal in this case,” she predicts.