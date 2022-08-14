IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a "Civil War," says Yale Professor

    07:28

  A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: 'This is not a safe place."

    06:15

  Velshi: America's withdrawal started a new era of anguish for Afghans. One year later, not much has changed

    05:58
    For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a "success" worth bringing back

    06:41
    #VelshiBannedBookClub: "Lord of the Flies" with Historian Rutger Bregman

    07:10

  Without Roe, former Abortion providers are left with few alternatives 

    05:15

  "Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care"

    07:57

  Ukrainian MP: "No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma"

    06:32

  The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.

    04:25

  Michael Cohen: "Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump's specific knowledge"

    05:50

  #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

    05:47

  Sen. Sanders: IRA "doesn't go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward"

    06:42

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Speak,' with Laurie Halse Anderson

    07:33

  #VelshiAcrossAmerica: It's "fight like Hell" time in post-Roe Alabama

    06:51

  #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

    04:32

  #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.1)

    05:44

  Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones: "Democrats are getting things done for folks right now"

    07:17

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn'

    07:36

  Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

    02:22

  Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

    05:12

Ali Velshi

For some officials, Trump-era family separation policy was a “success” worth bringing back

06:41

In the absence of congressional action to reform America’s immigration policies, cruelty has been the main deterrent strategy to prevent foreigners from attempting to enter the country. That was the main point of the Trump-era Zero Tolerance policy, which separated more than 5,000 migrant children from their parents at the southern border over the course of 18 months. That policy was widely rebuked, but there are officials still employed by the American government who “believe very strongly” in the “success of Zero Tolerance.” Journalist Caitlin Dickerson just published a behemoth investigation about the Zero Tolerance policy for ‘The Atlantic,’ and she says “there’s no question” these policies will return during a different administration. “I did countless interviews and there was nobody who said maybe…we would go a little bit softer or we would try to work more with Congress,” Dickerson tells Ali Velshi. “They are ready to hit the ground running.”Aug. 14, 2022

