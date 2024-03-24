For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently

As Election Day gets closer, candidates up and down the ballot and on both sides of the aisle are campaigning on the issues Americans care about… and also some non-issues. Voters are going to hear a lot of noise between now and November, and it’s time to set the record straight. Fear mongering tactics surrounding the issue of crime are intensifying. For Facts Sake, Ali Velshi makes it clear: crime is down in this country – and still continuing to drop.March 24, 2024