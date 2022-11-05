IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

    06:58

  • Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • Velshi: Candidates who trade on the Big Lie are liars, not deniers

    02:06

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

    07:20

  • Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

    05:57

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”

    00:52

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

    07:43

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

  • Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

    08:35

  • Reza Aslan: “The days of this regime are absolutely numbered.” 

    06:38

  • Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms

    08:27

  • ‘I’m glad I did that’: MI State Senator on her viral confrontation with GOP colleague

    07:35

  • Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”

    08:28

  • Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.

    05:40

  • Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

    07:02

Ali Velshi

For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

04:04

Whipping voters into a frenzy about voter fraud as we approach Election Day is a sure-fire way to sow doubt in the election system and democracy. For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud does not exist in America. Watch Ali Velshi take a look at the numbers to prove how claims of rampant election fraud and stealing elections are simply false.Nov. 5, 2022

  • Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

    06:58

  • Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • Velshi: Candidates who trade on the Big Lie are liars, not deniers

    02:06

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All