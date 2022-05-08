IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

  • Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

  • Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

  • Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer” 

  • Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

  • New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

  • Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

  • Velshi: Redlines don’t exist anymore amongst elected Republicans

  • “We told you so,” says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas 

  • The case for dismantling child protective services and radically transforming how society protects kids

  • Velshi: Putin wasn’t punished appropriately for annexing Crimea. If he has his way, he’ll do it again

  • Europe & Eurasia expert: “We should be deeply concerned with what happens next in Moldova”

  • Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

Ali Velshi

For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

While the majority of Americans support making abortion legal in most or all cases, 74% of white evangelical protestants believe it should be illegal, according to the most recent Pew Research poll. “Evangelicals always use morality to put forth issues that will allow them to have political power,” says Dr. Anthea Butler, Chair of Religious Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. The moral outrage over abortion masks their attempts to undermine other issues and groups of people. For them, Dr. Butler tells Ali Velshi, “the point has always been…how do we assert ourselves in the nation’s history based on our religious beliefs?”May 8, 2022

