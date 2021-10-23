Fmr. Zuckerberg mentor Roger McNamee: Facebook “lost sight” of legal lines

New documents from Facebook whistleblowers detail the extent of Facebook’s knowledge about the harm “If our system was working properly, Congress would be passing laws right now for safety, for privacy, and for antitrust,” says Roger McNamee, author of “Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe”. Without “safeguards of any kind,” Facebook takes ideas “from the fringes and drive them into the mainstream.”Oct. 23, 2021