Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: “Now they see that Russia can be defeated”

Iuliia Mendel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s former Press Secretary, has a simple message for Russia and the rest of the world: “We’ll never give up to Putin.” Concern is growing about “fatigue in the West” and a “lack of unity” amongst the global community, says Mendel. “We are here giving hope to so many countries,” she tells Ali Velshi. “They see Ukraine, they understand Russia can be defeated.”Feb. 18, 2023