    Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”

    Can Biden’s spending plan still be transformational?

  • Rep. Susan Wild’s on Build Back Better in current form: “Let’s have a Plan B”

  • NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope into orbit

  • "It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks 

  • Rep. Omar: GOP’s lack of anti-Muslim condemnation is ‘quite embarrassing and telling’

  • Velshi: Pelosi says members of Congress should be able to trade stock. She’s wrong.

  • Rep. Omar: Manchin’s excuses for not voting for BBB ‘are complete bullsh*t’

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Pass voting rights bills “with the fierce urgency of now”

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

  • CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

  • Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches third human spaceflight aboard New Shepard

  • Mayfield candle factory worker rescued from tornado wreckage: “I was just so afraid…I’m going down on my birthday”

  • Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations

  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

  • Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”

  • Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

Ali Velshi

