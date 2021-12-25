Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”
Former White House COVID Advisor Andy Slavitt joins Ali Velshi to talk about the latest “almost war-like effort” mobilization from the Biden Administration and the risks of an unvaccinated population. “Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated,” says Slavitt. He says a third dose is “really critical in the fight.” As President Biden works to expand the country’s testing capabilities, “all of those things are going to make a big difference and hopefully get us through this with the least amount of pain possible”. Dec. 25, 2021
