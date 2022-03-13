Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

Russian forces are edging closer to Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. Britain's Defense Ministry estimates Russia’s military to be at least 15 miles away from the city’s center. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has remained in Kyiv, and joins Ali Velshi “exactly 15 miles from Russian tanks” to talk about Russia’s attacks moving closer to the NATO border and what he hopes Western countries provide to support Ukraine.March 13, 2022