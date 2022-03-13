IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

    06:32
    Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

    06:31
    Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

    05:15

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

    05:52

  • Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity

    04:38

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

    05:41

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

    05:46

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

    04:50

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

    04:58

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

    04:59

  • ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

    06:15

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment

    07:37

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads” 

    06:45

  • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”

    08:35

  • Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees

    06:26

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: We need to ‘do everything we can to undercut Vladimir Putin’

    04:43

  • Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary Talks Next Steps in Russian Oil Sanctions

    04:35

  • “Damage Has Been Done”: Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary tackles Putin’s nuclear posturing

    04:18

  • ‘Give us a chance to win this war’: Ukrainian Parliament member appeals to NATO

    07:07

  • Velshi: Hungary’s past treatment of migrants can’t be forgotten

    04:38

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

06:31

Russian forces are edging closer to Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. Britain's Defense Ministry estimates Russia’s military to be at least 15 miles away from the city’s center. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has remained in Kyiv, and joins Ali Velshi “exactly 15 miles from Russian tanks” to talk about Russia’s attacks moving closer to the NATO border and what he hopes Western countries provide to support Ukraine.March 13, 2022

