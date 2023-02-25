Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

Ukrainian Teen, Back Home A Year Later: “I didn’t have time to be a kid”11:30
Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin08:37
#VelshiBannedBookClub: “Grey Bees” by Andrey Kurkov06:31
U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region’ for 20+ years06:40
Col. Yevgeny Vindman: Russian leaders will never escape accountability06:20
Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact04:24
Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'07:04
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'08:28
Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’06:54
Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'06:46
Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine05:33
Anne Applebaum: 'This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake'05:15
Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: 'Now they see that Russia can be defeated'04:14
#VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: 'Winterkill' by Marsha Skrypuch06:28
Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present06:04
Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history05:40
‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform07:04
Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated08:04
Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'05:24
Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge08:33
