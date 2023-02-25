IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Teen, Back Home A Year Later: “I didn’t have time to be a kid”

    11:30
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Grey Bees” by Andrey Kurkov

    06:31

  • U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region’ for 20+ years

    06:40

  • Col. Yevgeny Vindman: Russian leaders will never escape accountability

    06:20

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact 

    04:24

  • Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'

    07:04

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'

    08:28

  • Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’

    06:54

  • Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'

    06:46

  • Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    05:33

  • Anne Applebaum: 'This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake'

    05:15

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: 'Now they see that Russia can be defeated'

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: 'Winterkill' by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

  • Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

    05:40

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'

    05:24

  • Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge

    08:33

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

08:37

Coming straight from the Donbas region near Bakhmut, Former President of Ukraine and member of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Integration of Ukraine with the European Union, Petro Poroshenko, joins Ali Velshi to explain why the military needs help from the rest of the world. Putin cannot be trusted, and shouldn’t be feared, says Poroshenko. “I can tell you we have enough weapons to withstand Putin. And we have absolutely not enough weapons for our successful offensive operation.” And for those who question whether that will be worthwhile, Poroshenko says it’s not just about supporting Ukraine, “you invest in your own security.”Feb. 25, 2023

  • Ukrainian Teen, Back Home A Year Later: “I didn’t have time to be a kid”

    11:30
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Grey Bees” by Andrey Kurkov

    06:31

  • U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region’ for 20+ years

    06:40

  • Col. Yevgeny Vindman: Russian leaders will never escape accountability

    06:20

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact 

    04:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All