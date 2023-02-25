Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

Coming straight from the Donbas region near Bakhmut, Former President of Ukraine and member of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Integration of Ukraine with the European Union, Petro Poroshenko, joins Ali Velshi to explain why the military needs help from the rest of the world. Putin cannot be trusted, and shouldn’t be feared, says Poroshenko. “I can tell you we have enough weapons to withstand Putin. And we have absolutely not enough weapons for our successful offensive operation.” And for those who question whether that will be worthwhile, Poroshenko says it’s not just about supporting Ukraine, “you invest in your own security.”Feb. 25, 2023