Ali Velshi

Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer” 

05:33

Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko has just returned from the eastern frontlines in his country’s war with Russia, where he says howitzers from the U.S. – part of $3.8 Billion in already provided aid – are about to be “the real game changer” in the war with Russia. “They are extremely accurate, they are extremely efficient, and they definitely create new opportunities” for Ukraine’s forces. Poroshenko is pleading with the rest of the global community to “follow the positive example” of the U.S. to “demonstrate global solidarity with Ukraine.” May 7, 2022

