Fmr. UAW President: “This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages”

The United Auto Workers union is striking for better pay and benefits after years of seeing their wages stagnate. “I don’t think these are huge demands,” says former UAW president Bob King, who adds that the CEOs and executives of the country’s top automobile companies have been receiving “astronomical” amounts of money. “This is not just a fight for UAW members, but a fight for all workers in America…This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages.”Sept. 24, 2023