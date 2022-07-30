Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence ‘has always been there’

Former Vice President Mike Pence and fmr President Trump are both out on the campaign trail – supporting competing candidates – while Pence attempts to play down the Republican Party’s clear political divide. Olivia Troye, his former senior advisor, explains that Pence has always been advised by people who can’t decide whether their loyalty lies with him or Trump. “I think Pence needs to listen to his own instincts and gut more. When I have seen him do that, he has actually been at his best.” She hopes the former Vice President will decide to speak to the January 6th Select Committee – it’s “always strongest when you’re standing up to the bully together.”July 30, 2022