Fmr. Sr Pence advisor: He knew “what he was going into” on Jan. 6th and “he stepped in”

“Mike Pence knew that morning what he was going into,” says Olivia Troye, former senior advisor to Mike Pence. “He knew he was about to cross Donald Trump in the worst way, and I’m positive he knew it was gonna be a risk to his own life and a risk to his family and those at the Capitol.” As the January 6th committee’s public hearings ramp up, Troye tells Michael Steele that Americans shouldn’t relax just yet. “This movement that Trump has really radicalized and mobilized across the country is still out June 11, 2022