Fmr. Sr. Pence Adviser: “I’ve been wanting my former boss to come forward”

This week, the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6 revealed stunning new details about Trump’s bullying campaign against his former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence’s former senior adviser Olivia Troye tells Michael Steele that she “never imagined that the mob would come within 40 feet of him,” and that there were moments during the hearings where she “had to turn away.” Troye confesses she’s been hoping Pence would come forward, but suspects he’s looking ahead to a potential run in 2024. “I know it’s real,” says Troye of the Insurrection, “but it is so hard to process that this happened in the United States.” June 18, 2022

