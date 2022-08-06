IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones: “Democrats are getting things done for folks right now”

07:17

Congress is set to send a major piece of Democratic legislation to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Among other things, the Inflation Reduction Act provides new funds to fight climate change and also lowers prescription drug costs, while closing some tax loopholes. “It’s a hell of an impressive bill…it’s important for the country,” says former Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). He’s “tired of all the Debbie Downers” saying Democrats are going to be trounced in the midterms. “This Kansas vote gives people hope.”Aug. 6, 2022

