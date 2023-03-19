Fmr. SDNY deputy chief: “No reason to put much stock” in Trump’s arrest claim

Despite Trump’s claim in a Truth Social post that he will be arrested on Tuesday, former SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief Kristy Greenberg says, “There’s no reason to put much stock in the timing of the arrest that’s put in his post.” The Manhattan District Attorney’s grand jury investigation is still ongoing, with at least one more witness expected to testify. But Trump’s call for protest also appears to be an attempt at intimidation. Trump “wants to cast this case as a political witch hunt” and he’s seeking to “rally [his supporters’] outrage.” With laws the way they are in NY and the especially careful treatment of the former president, “you’re not going to see handcuffs.”March 19, 2023