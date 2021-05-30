Fmr. Rep. Jane Harman on U.S.-China relations: ‘Our strategy has to be competition’04:22
The United States is revisiting the origins of the coronavirus, putting China on defense. President Emerita of the Woodrow Wilson Center and former nine-term Congresswoman Jane Harman joins Ali Velshi to get into her brand new must-read, “Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe,” and explain where our relationship with China stands and why America’s strategy should be competition.