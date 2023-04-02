IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t “trivial” – “We had a cover-up.”

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t “trivial” – “We had a cover-up.”

06:53

Of the multiple investigations swirling around Donald Trump at the moment, the case involving the hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels may seem "trivial" to some. But Fmr. Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman, who sat on Judiciary during Watergate and also as Brooklyn DA, wants to dispel that notion. "Donald Trump thought that the information about Stormy Daniels was so imperiling to his election, that he had to cover it up," she says, stressing that what this case is really about is a "cover-up" to withhold important information from the American public. "It wasn't insignificant to him. Why should it be insignificant to the American people?" As for accusations of politicization coming from the DA, Holtzman puts that to bed. "In the state system, the prosecutor can't tell the grand jury what to do…The prosecutor can't put his or her finger on the scales."April 2, 2023

    Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t “trivial” – “We had a cover-up.”

