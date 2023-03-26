IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”

For the past week, Donald Trump has been posting intimidating screeds on his social media platform Truth Social about the prosecutors investigating him and his conduct, which former congresswoman and former Brooklyn District Attorney Elizabeth Holtzman thinks is outrageous. “I was a prosecutor in Brooklyn for eight years,” Holtzman tells Ali Velshi. “Nobody ever dared to send me any threats.” And it’s not just Trump who she thinks is crossing the line. Since Trump’s initial post attacking the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Republican congress members have been trying to launch investigations of the investigators. The power to preserve law and order is being “attacked here by Republicans in Congress for no reason other than to protect a former president of the United States who may well have committed crimes,” Holtzman says.March 26, 2023

