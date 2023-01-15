Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

As Congress debates how to move forward on major issues like raising the debt ceiling and approving a budget to avoid a government shutdown, former Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan joins Ali Velshi to explain why this dire threat to the U.S. economy isn’t some easily escapable problem, “we’ve got to deal with this, we’ve got to extend the debt ceiling,” despite the multiple levers Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could pull to temporarily mend this situation.Jan. 15, 2023