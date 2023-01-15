IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

    08:13

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

    05:51

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

    06:33
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: George Santos & the death of shame 

    05:16

  • Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

    05:16

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

    09:34

  • Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

    08:46

  • Britain's PM condemns Iran's execution of British-Iranian national

    01:09

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

    08:22

  • Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

    03:08

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

    06:19

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

    06:38

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

    06:16

  • Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

    06:34

  • GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

    07:36

  • Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt them

    05:17

  • Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

    02:38

  • 8yrs ago, Ukraine only had a “military on paper.” Now it’s beating back a Superpower.

    06:10

  • “Corridors of Power” doc: How do US leaders decide whether to get involved abroad?

    08:02

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

07:07

As Congress debates how to move forward on major issues like raising the debt ceiling and approving a budget to avoid a government shutdown, former Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan joins Ali Velshi to explain why this dire threat to the U.S. economy isn’t some easily escapable problem, “we’ve got to deal with this, we’ve got to extend the debt ceiling,” despite the multiple levers Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could pull to temporarily mend this situation.Jan. 15, 2023

  • As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

    08:13

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

    05:51

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

    06:33
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: George Santos & the death of shame 

    05:16

  • Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All