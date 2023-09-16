IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order

07:01

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks joins Ali Velshi to discuss the implications of special counsel Jack Smith asking a federal judge for a "narrowly tailored" gag order that restricts the Donald Trump from making certain statements about the election interference case brought against him, citing threats the former president made against individuals. "Why put in place something [like this] when you know you're not going to jail him? I think eventually they might have to. What other options are there? Financial penalties haven't worked. He re-defamed E. Jean Carroll right after a $5 million judgement," Wine-Banks tells Velshi.Sept. 16, 2023

