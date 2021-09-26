Fmr. Police Captain: Failure to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is the real “defunding the police”
Retired Police Captain Sonia Pruitt says that the failure of Congress to reach an agreement and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is actually what will translate into defunding police departments. Monies they would have been eligible for are now off the table due to the failure to enact federal legislation. “It's going to depend now...on local and state governments to move the ball forward.”Sept. 26, 2021