Fmr. PLO spokeswoman: Israel's 'dehumanization' of Palestinians is ‘heart-wrenching to watch’

Former Palestinian Authority Spokesperson and founding member of the Democratic National Assembly of Palestine Nour Odeh speaks to Ali Velshi and Alex Witt about the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and her reaction to Israeli leaders’ suggestion that Palestinians bear the responsibility for Hamas’ attacks. “It’s been heart-wrenching to watch and listen to the dehumanization of Palestinians over the past seven days,” Odeh says. “These kinds of statements are not just repulsive... but it also signals the kind of political will that exists in Israel. We heard from the Israeli Defense Minister... telling Israeli soldiers we will eliminate everything. That’s the kind of intent that we’re hearing. And I think we should take the Israelis at their word.”Oct. 15, 2023

