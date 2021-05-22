Fmr. PLO senior peace negotiator: “it’s worse than apartheid...It’s a settler-colonial enterprise.”

Israel and Hamas may have declared a ceasefire, but with over 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis dead, emotions are running high and deep. Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, an award-winning humanitarian, peace negotiator and former member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's central legislative body describes a Gaza “under siege.” It’s “hard to say we can go back to status quo, because it doesn’t exist anymore,” says Dr. Ashrawi. “They want to remove a whole population...and replace it with another.”